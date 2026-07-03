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Premiere: Rockwell's "Lines Of Ground Glass" Will Cure What Ails You
There's nothing quite as invigorating as drum & bass.
Friction - "Chimera"
Now this is the kind of drum & bass I've needed. Don't get me wrong, I popped when Andy C dropped "Heartbeat Loud," as dnb needs new anthems that could impact radio. It's been long overdue. But one of those four minute bits that gets underway a little over a minute into the tune? That's chock full of constant kicks and layered with familiar breakbeats? Something that's super sinister but packs enough punch to murder dancefloors? That's right up my alley.
SpectraSoul - "The Curb (James Zabiela Remix)"
In July of 2012, SpectraSoul released their debut album for Shogun Audio, Delay No More. Fans had been following them since 2006, so this was a proper
Rockwell - "Detroit"
When MistaJam tells you to stop what you're doing and vibe to a tune, you better listen. He recently premiered this new tune from Rockwell, "Detroit," and it's intense. It's an obvious homage to the Detroit techno scene, but at a dnb tempo. You get a lot of those inflections and buildups, but it's at heart a serious drum & bass beast. Has a throwback Stakka & Skynet vibe to it, and should be hitting the shops on June 10. Pre-order this one right now...
Alix Perez ft. D.ablo - "We Could Have Been"
Alix Perez is in top form right now. His forthcoming Annie's Song EP is on the way April 15, and not only does it feature a remix of "Annie's Song" by
Friction & Skream ft. Scrufizzer, P Money & Riko Dan - "Kingpin"
We previewed this one a few weeks back, and now the official video has hit the 'Net. Videos like this are confusing; while the meat of the track is fr
The 10 Best Drum & Bass Labels Right Now
In the early 2000s, there was a creative boom within the drum & bass scene that lead to a boom in the creation of drum & bass labels. For a while, it