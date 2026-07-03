Shogun Audio

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Music

Premiere: Rockwell's "Lines Of Ground Glass" Will Cure What Ails You

There's nothing quite as invigorating as drum & bass.

James Keith3886 days ago
10 years of shogun audio
Music

Friction - "Chimera"

Now this is the kind of drum & bass I've needed. Don't get me wrong, I popped when Andy C dropped "Heartbeat Loud," as dnb needs new anthems that could impact radio. It's been long overdue. But one of those four minute bits that gets underway a little over a minute into the tune? That's chock full of constant kicks and layered with familiar breakbeats? Something that's super sinister but packs enough punch to murder dancefloors? That's right up my alley.

khrisd4248 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

SpectraSoul - "The Curb (James Zabiela Remix)"

In July of 2012, SpectraSoul released their debut album for Shogun Audio, Delay No More. Fans had been following them since 2006, so this was a proper

khrisd4751 days ago
rockwell orange blue
Music

Rockwell - "Detroit"

When MistaJam tells you to stop what you're doing and vibe to a tune, you better listen. He recently premiered this new tune from Rockwell, "Detroit," and it's intense. It's an obvious homage to the Detroit techno scene, but at a dnb tempo. You get a lot of those inflections and buildups, but it's at heart a serious drum & bass beast. Has a throwback Stakka & Skynet vibe to it, and should be hitting the shops on June 10. Pre-order this one right now...

khrisd4804 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Alix Perez ft. D.ablo - "We Could Have Been"

Alix Perez is in top form right now. His forthcoming Annie's Song EP is on the way April 15, and not only does it feature a remix of "Annie's Song" by

khrisd4856 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Friction & Skream ft. Scrufizzer, P Money & Riko Dan - "Kingpin"

We previewed this one a few weeks back, and now the official video has hit the 'Net. Videos like this are confusing; while the meat of the track is fr

khrisd4883 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The 10 Best Drum & Bass Labels Right Now

In the early 2000s, there was a creative boom within the drum & bass scene that lead to a boom in the creation of drum & bass labels. For a while, it

khrisd4886 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App