Shniece Mcmenamin

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Prince Fatty & Shniece "Funkin' For Jamaica"
Music

Premiere: Prince Fatty And Shniece Mcmenamin Deliver Rocksteady Cover Of Soul Classic "Funkin' For Jamaica"

A reinterpretation in the spirit of the classic reggae covers of soul songs.

James Keith2170 days ago

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