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Pop Culture
PROMO: We’re Counting Down to the BACARDÍ Legacy Global Cocktail Competition Final
Check out these exclusive interviews with two champions of the BACARDÍ Legacy Global Cocktail Competition and pick up some truly expert, bartending tips.
Brian Shoaf3738 days ago