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Latest Stories
Sports
Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Spotted Yachting With Ex Shantel Jackson
'Money Mayweather' was reportedly spotted over the weekend.
Bernadette Giacomazzo319 days ago
Sports
Boxer Andre Berto Claims Floyd Mayweather Has Made Several Harassing Phone Calls to Him
If this is true, it's super weird.
Chris Yuscavage4040 days ago
Sports
Floyd Mayweather Once Threatened to Put "Nasty Videos" of Ex-Girlfriend Shantel Jackson on Social Media
Floyd Mayweather is no Prince Charming.
Chris Yuscavage4064 days ago