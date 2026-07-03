Serge Denimes

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Latest Stories

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Serge DeNimes’ Spring/Summer 2024 Collection Embodies Wearable Masterpieces

Aligned with the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality, each hallmark on rings, necklaces, and bracelets symbolises authenticity and excellence.

Sanj Patel911 days ago
Style

Serge DeNimes Marks New Era With Contemporary ‘Trademark’ Collection

Featuring nine new styles, each meticulously crafted from 925 Sterling Silver.

Sanj Patel1012 days ago
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Style

Serge DeNimes Blends Classic, Statement Jewellery Designs For Pre-FW23 Collection

The imprint has taken inspiration from the landmarks from the Hellenistic era to create a fresh take on Ancient Grecian architecture and Middle Eastern designs.

Sanj Patel1171 days ago
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Style

Serge DeNimes, London-Based Jewellery Brand, Unveils New ‘Elements Collection’

London-based jewellery brand Serge DeNimes has just dropped the first of its Spring/Summer 2023 range, inspired by natural materials and minerals.

Sanj Patel1241 days ago
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Style

Oliver Proudlock’s Serge DeNimes Drops ‘Tudor Collection’ Inspired By 16th Century Jewellery

Serge DeNimes—the London-based jewellery imprint founded by Oliver Proudlock—has officially unveiled its Tudor Collection for Fall/Winter 2022.

Sanj Patel1376 days ago
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UK Jewellery Imprint Serge DeNimes Launches 'The Beyond Collection'

Entitled 'The Beyond Collection', the range features a whole host of men's Jewellery, which has been "created to motivate and build a dream-like state of mind."

Sanj Patel1743 days ago

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