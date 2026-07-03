Latest Stories
Serge DeNimes’ Spring/Summer 2024 Collection Embodies Wearable Masterpieces
Aligned with the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality, each hallmark on rings, necklaces, and bracelets symbolises authenticity and excellence.
Serge DeNimes Marks New Era With Contemporary ‘Trademark’ Collection
Featuring nine new styles, each meticulously crafted from 925 Sterling Silver.
Serge DeNimes Blends Classic, Statement Jewellery Designs For Pre-FW23 Collection
The imprint has taken inspiration from the landmarks from the Hellenistic era to create a fresh take on Ancient Grecian architecture and Middle Eastern designs.
Serge DeNimes, London-Based Jewellery Brand, Unveils New ‘Elements Collection’
London-based jewellery brand Serge DeNimes has just dropped the first of its Spring/Summer 2023 range, inspired by natural materials and minerals.
Oliver Proudlock’s Serge DeNimes Drops ‘Tudor Collection’ Inspired By 16th Century Jewellery
Serge DeNimes—the London-based jewellery imprint founded by Oliver Proudlock—has officially unveiled its Tudor Collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
UK Jewellery Imprint Serge DeNimes Launches 'The Beyond Collection'
Entitled 'The Beyond Collection', the range features a whole host of men's Jewellery, which has been "created to motivate and build a dream-like state of mind."