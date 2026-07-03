Sean Sullivan

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Latest Stories

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Sean Sullivan: The Art of the Impossible

The man behind "The Impossible Cool" talks style, art, and well-dressed men.

Jian DeLeon4776 days ago
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Interview: Sean Sullivan of The Impossible Cool On How to Curate A Photo Collection

Mr. Sullivan got the chance to dig through the Getty Archive, here's how he chose his key shots.

Jian DeLeon5218 days ago
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Interview: Mikael Kennedy Talks Ramblers Bone and American Road Photography

Catching up with the photographer on his inspirations and interesting new project.

Jian DeLeon5218 days ago
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Sean Sullivan Shoots for Wool and the Gang

Sexy girl + super photographer = sensational shoot.

Nick Schonberger5434 days ago
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The Impossible Cool Presents: &#34;Sexy Beast&#34; In Six Frames

The arbiter of iconic images chooses key shots from Glazer's gangster flick.

Complex5790 days ago
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The Impossible Cool Presents: "La Haine" In Six Frames

Sean Sullivan chops down the 1995 Vincent Cassel classic into a series of striking images.

Complex5806 days ago
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The Impossible Cool Presents: "Alfie" In Six Frames

The arbiter of iconic images brings us the second installment of his favorite films in abbreviated form.

Complex5811 days ago
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The Impossible Cool Presents: "L'Avventura" In Six Frames

The masterful curator of gorgeous images presents his favorite films in abbreviated form.

Complex5813 days ago

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