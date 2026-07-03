Latest Stories
Sean Sullivan: The Art of the Impossible
The man behind "The Impossible Cool" talks style, art, and well-dressed men.
Interview: Sean Sullivan of The Impossible Cool On How to Curate A Photo Collection
Mr. Sullivan got the chance to dig through the Getty Archive, here's how he chose his key shots.
Interview: Mikael Kennedy Talks Ramblers Bone and American Road Photography
Catching up with the photographer on his inspirations and interesting new project.
Dockers Collaborates with Bloggers for Menswear-Themed Lookbook
These guys wear the pants.
Sean Sullivan Shoots for Wool and the Gang
Sexy girl + super photographer = sensational shoot.
The Impossible Cool Presents: "Sexy Beast" In Six Frames
The arbiter of iconic images chooses key shots from Glazer's gangster flick.
The Impossible Cool Presents: "La Haine" In Six Frames
Sean Sullivan chops down the 1995 Vincent Cassel classic into a series of striking images.
The Impossible Cool Presents: "Alfie" In Six Frames
The arbiter of iconic images brings us the second installment of his favorite films in abbreviated form.
The Impossible Cool Presents: "L'Avventura" In Six Frames
The masterful curator of gorgeous images presents his favorite films in abbreviated form.