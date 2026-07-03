Samrecks

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Latest Stories

Music

Ashbeck & SamRecks Hit The Off-Licence For Some “Juice” In New Music Video

And it comes with a breezy, jazzy production from El Londo.

James Keith1109 days ago
SamRecks Drops New Single Back Pack
Music

UK Rap Riser SamRecks Shares Visuals For New Drop “BACK PACK”

Following last year’s well-received singles “Love &amp; Attention” and “Would You Let Me?”, Nigerian-born, South London-raised rap riser SamRecks is kicking off 202

Ezra Olaoya1241 days ago

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