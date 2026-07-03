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Latest Stories
Life
Louisiana State Trooper Fired After Coming Forward With Police Brutality and Racism Allegations
Carl Cavalier previously opened up to WBOK, WWL-TV, and WBRZ about the death of Ronald Greene, a Black man who died in State Police custody in 2019.
Brenton Blanchet1736 days ago
Life
Bodycam Footage Captured Louisiana State Troopers Punching, Dragging Black Man Before His Death in 2019
Louisiana State troopers can be seen stunning and punching Ronald Greene while he apologized after a high-speed chase prior to his 2019 death.
Brenton Blanchet1885 days ago
Life
Family of Ronald Greene, Who Died in Police Custody, Call Bodycam Video of Fatal Arrest ‘Horrific’
It's been over a year since Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old Black man in Louisiana, died in police custody, but his family has only just seen the bodycam footage.
Joe Price2100 days ago