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Latest Stories
Sports
Reuben Foster’s Domestic Violence Charge Dropped
Florida's State Attorney drops misdemeanor domestic violence charge against Washington DE Reuben Foster.
countcenci2752 days ago
Sports
Reuben Foster's Ex-Girlfriend Says 49ers Tried to Cover Up Latest Assault
In an interview, Reuben Foster's ex-girlfriend directly implicated the 49ers for attempting to help hush her most recent allegation of domestic violence.
countcenci2780 days ago
Sports
49ers Release Reuben Foster Following Domestic Violence Arrest
The San Francisco 49ers release linebacker Reuben Foster following domestic violence arrest in Florida.
Xavier Hamilton2791 days ago