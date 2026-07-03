Reuben Foster

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Latest Stories

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Sports

Reuben Foster’s Domestic Violence Charge Dropped

Florida's State Attorney drops misdemeanor domestic violence charge against Washington DE Reuben Foster.

countcenci2752 days ago
Reuben Foster
Sports

Reuben Foster's Ex-Girlfriend Says 49ers Tried to Cover Up Latest Assault

In an interview, Reuben Foster's ex-girlfriend directly implicated the 49ers for attempting to help hush her most recent allegation of domestic violence.

countcenci2780 days ago
Reuben Foster #56 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the field prior to the game
Sports

49ers Release Reuben Foster Following Domestic Violence Arrest

The San Francisco 49ers release linebacker Reuben Foster following domestic violence arrest in Florida.

Xavier Hamilton2791 days ago

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