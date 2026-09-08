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Music
Denzel Curry Picks the Cash Over Jay-Z Dinner on Hit-Boy '64 Bars' Collab
In the second U.S. edition of Red Bull's '64 Bars' series, Curry makes sure everyone knows where he stands on the viral Hov debate.
Will Lavin5 minutes ago