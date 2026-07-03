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Latest Stories
Sports
Ralf Rangnick Named Interim Manager Of Manchester United
63-year-old Rangnick is expected to manage the team until the end of the season, after which he’ll stay on for an additional two years in a consultancy role.
James Keith1690 days ago