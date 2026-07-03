Purple Ferdinand

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Purple Ferdinand
Music

Premiere: Purple Ferdinand Bares Her Soul On Honest New Song "Left To Fight"

It's the London singer's first piece of music of the year.

Aaron Bishop2975 days ago

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