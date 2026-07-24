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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Making a Remake: On the Set of the New 'Point Break'
We went to the set of the new 'Point Break.'
Tara Aquino3873 days ago
Pop Culture
10 Reasons Why ‘Point Break’ Was the Single Most Defining Film of the ’90s
Here's why 'Point Break' is one of the most defining films of the '90s, surfer-robbers and all.
Jennifer Wood3880 days ago