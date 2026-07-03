Nike Vaporfly Elite

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vaporfly-3-zoom-fly-6
Sneakers

Nike Honors Zoom Streak Spectrum Plus on New Performance Models

The VaporFly 3 and Zoom Fly 6 take on the flame graphics.

Zac Dubasik683 days ago
Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% (On Foot)
Sneakers

Nike Vaporfly Won't Be Banned From Olympics

Nike's Vaporfly running shoes won't be banned from the Olympics, but there's a catch. Here's the latest from World Athletics.

Riley Jones2361 days ago
Nike Vapor Elite Flyprint (Lateral)
Sneakers

Is Nike Releasing More Vaporfly Elite Flyprints?

The release date and info for the 3D-printed Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite Flyprint sneakers worn by world record holding marathoner Eliud Kipchoge.

Riley Jones2816 days ago
Nike Zoom VaporFly Elite Sub2 Running Shoe Auction (1)
Sneakers

This Pair of Eliud Kipchoge's Record-Breaking Marathon Nikes Will Run You at Least $10,000

The record-breaking Nike VaporFly Elite Sub2 running sneaker is available to bid on starting at $10,000.

Brandon Richard3312 days ago
Kevin Hart Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite Breaking2 Sneakers
Sneakers

How Kevin Hart Got His Hands on One of Nike's Most Exclusive New Shoes

Kevin Hart got a pair of the Nike Zoom VaporFly Elite Breaking2 marathon sneakers.

Brendan Dunne3358 days ago
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Adidas & Nike
Sneakers

Adidas Congratulates Nike on Record-Breaking Marathon

Adidas reaches out to Nike after Eliud Kipchoge shatters old marathon record.

Brandon Richard3359 days ago

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