Nike Ldwaffle

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Pair of Nike waffle sneakers with mesh detailing and prominent pink swoosh logos on a yellow background
Sneakers

This Sold-Out Stussy x Nike LD-1000 Collab Is Releasing Again

Here's how you can buy a pair.

Victor Deng714 days ago
Clot x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle 'Cool Grey' DH3114-001 Pair
Sneakers

Clot x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle 'Cool Grey' Is Releasing on SNKRS

Clot, Sacai and Nike come together once again for a second take on the LDWaffle, this time pulling inspiration from Clot's 2013 'Kiss of Death 2' Air Max 1.

Brandon Richard1749 days ago
Fragment x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle 'Light Smoke Grey' DH2684-001 Pair
Sneakers

Grey Fragment x Sacai x Nike LDWaffles Get Pushed Back

A three-way Fragment x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle collab is releasing in August and September 2021. Click here for a detailed look and the official release info.

Jordan Rose1773 days ago
Sacai x Clot x Nike LDWaffle DH1347-100 Pair
Sneakers

Detailed Look at Sacai's Nike LDWaffle With Clot

A three-way Clot x Sacai x Nike LD Waffle collaboration is hitting shelves in Fall 2021. Click here to learn more about the upcoming project.

Victor Deng1780 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Lightning' CT8527-700 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the 'Lightning' Air Jordan 4 to the 'Light' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, here is a complete guide to some of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1788 days ago
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Clot, Fragment, Undercover x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle
Sneakers

Sacai Announces Next Nike LDWaffle Collabs

Clot, Fragment, and Undercover have new Sacai x Nike LDWaffle collaborations dropping in Fall 2021. Click here for a detailed look and official release info.

Victor Deng1796 days ago
Nike Dunk Low Kentucky Release Date CU1726 100 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the 'Kentucky' and 'Syracuse' Nike Dunk Lows to Sacai x Nike LDWaffles, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2320 days ago
Best Sneaker Collabs 2019
Sneakers

The Best Sneaker Collaborations of 2019

Some of the year's top sneaker collabs include Travis Scott Air Jordans and more. Here are Complex's picks for best sneaker collaborations of 2019.

Matt Welty2395 days ago
Best NBA Tunnel Sneakers Week 3
Sneakers

Best Sneakers in the NBA Tunnel This Week: Sacai x Nike, Union x Air Jordan I & More

From the Sacai x Nike LDWaffle to Union Los Angeles x Air Jordan I, here are some of the best sneakers worn in NBA tunnel this week.

Mike DeStefano2410 days ago
Best NBA Tunnel Outfits Week 3
Style

This Week's Best NBA Tunnel Outfits: PJ Tucker in Rhude, Gary Harris in Fear of God, and More

From PJ Tucker wearing Rhude to Frank Jackson in the Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1, here are some of the best NBA tunnel outfits of the week.

Mike DeStefano2438 days ago
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Sacai x Nike LDWaffle BV0073 301 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the Sacai x Nike LDWaffle to 'Knicks' Air Jordan 3, here is a detailed look at the best sneaker releases of the week.

Mike DeStefano2502 days ago
Sacai x Nike LDWaffle BV0073 301 (Pair)
Sneakers

Another Colorful Sacai x Nike LDWaffle Is On the Way

Official images have surfaced of the upcoming 'Pine Green/Clay Orange/Del Sol/Sail' Sacai x Nike LDWaffle. Take a closer look at the upcoming release here.

Mike DeStefano2555 days ago
Sacai x Nike LDWaffle Black Anthracite Release Date BV0073 001 Pair
Sneakers

Sacai x Nike LDWaffles Releasing in Black and White

With a rumored release date of early September, black and white-based colorways of the Sacai x Nike LDWaffle have surfaced.

Brandon Richard2556 days ago

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