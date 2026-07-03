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Kyrie Irving Covers the Logos on His Nike Shoes
Following the termination of its endorsement deal, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving covers the logos on his Nike Kyrie 3 sneakers. Click here to learn more.
Terry Rozier Has Been Balling in Kyrie Irving's Sneakers During the Playoffs
Terry Rozier is wearing Kyrie Irving's personal pairs of sneakers during the NBA Playoffs.
Kyrie Irving Shares Unreleased 'Bruce Lee' Nike Kyrie 3 Sample
Kyrie Irving brings out red-based 'Bruce Lee' Kyrie 3s for Mamba Day.
'Raygun' Nike Kyrie 3 Are Finally Releasing
Kyrie Irving's Raygun-inspired Nike Kyrie 3 is finally dropping at retail.
Oregon State Basketball Unveils Team-Inspired Kyrie 3
The Oregon State Beavers unveil a team exclusive colorway of the Nike Kyrie 3.
Kyrie Irving Says Goodbye to the Kyrie 3, Introduces the Kyrie 4
In a deep video message, Kyrie Irving closes the Nike Kyrie 3 chapter and moves forward.
#SoleWatch: Kyrie Irving Wears Two Exclusive Nikes for Latest Victory
Kyrie Irving helps the Celtics beat the Nuggets in two exclusive Nike Kyrie 3s.
#SoleWatch: Kyrie Irving Supports Good Cause with Latest Nike Kyrie 3
Kyrie Irving's latest Nike Kyrie 3 PE features the logo of the Best Buddies organization for kids.
Up Close with Kyrie Irving's 'Rainbow' Nike Kyrie 3 PE
New Celtic Kyrie Irving's journey to the pot of gold is symbolized with this 'Rainbow' Nike Kyrie 3.
How to Buy Kyrie Irving's Limited Edition 'Mom' Sneakers
The 'Mom' Nike Kyrie 3 pays homage to the late mothers of Kyrie Irving and Sneaker Room owner Suraj Kaufman.
Another 'What The Kyrie' Is Releasing This Weekend
The Kid's Nike Kyrie 3 'What The' is releasing this weekend.
Another Colorway of Kyrie's New Hybrid Model
Images have surfaced of another new colorway of the new Nike Kyrie S1 Hybrid model.
#SoleWatch: Kyrie Irving Takes Down Warriors in Two Kyrie 3 Colorways
Kyrie Irving wears two different Nike Kyrie 3 PEs in comeback win over the Golden State Warriors.
The First 'Celtics' Kyrie Irving Sneaker You Can Buy
Kyrie Irving's 'Luck' Nike Kyrie 3 PE wil release at House of Hoops on Nov. 17, 2017.
Nike Celebrates Co-Founder Phil Knight's Birthday With Special Sneakers
Nike celebrates co-founder Phil Knight's birthday with 'PK80' sneakers for the tournament of the same name.
Sneaker Room and Nike Made a Kyrie 3 for Mom
Sneaker Room and Nike Basketball are releasing a Kyrie 3 paying tribute to moms.