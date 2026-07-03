Nike Kyrie 3

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Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets
Sneakers

Kyrie Irving Covers the Logos on His Nike Shoes

Following the termination of its endorsement deal, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving covers the logos on his Nike Kyrie 3 sneakers. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1317 days ago
Terry Rozier
Sneakers

Terry Rozier Has Been Balling in Kyrie Irving's Sneakers During the Playoffs

Terry Rozier is wearing Kyrie Irving's personal pairs of sneakers during the NBA Playoffs.

Mike DeStefano2993 days ago
Nike Kyrie 3 Red Bruce Lee Sample
Sneakers

Kyrie Irving Shares Unreleased 'Bruce Lee' Nike Kyrie 3 Sample

Kyrie Irving brings out red-based 'Bruce Lee' Kyrie 3s for Mamba Day.

Brandon Richard3017 days ago
Nike Kyrie 3 Raygun Sneakeasy
Sneakers

'Raygun' Nike Kyrie 3 Are Finally Releasing

Kyrie Irving's Raygun-inspired Nike Kyrie 3 is finally dropping at retail.

Brandon Richard3118 days ago
Oregon State Nike Kyrie 3 PE Toe
Sneakers

Oregon State Basketball Unveils Team-Inspired Kyrie 3

The Oregon State Beavers unveil a team exclusive colorway of the Nike Kyrie 3.

Brandon Richard3135 days ago
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Kyrie Irving smiles on the court for the Celtics.
Sneakers

Kyrie Irving Says Goodbye to the Kyrie 3, Introduces the Kyrie 4

In a deep video message, Kyrie Irving closes the Nike Kyrie 3 chapter and moves forward.

Brandon Richard3137 days ago
Kyrie Irving Nike Kyrie 3 Green Orange Black PE
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Kyrie Irving Wears Two Exclusive Nikes for Latest Victory

Kyrie Irving helps the Celtics beat the Nuggets in two exclusive Nike Kyrie 3s.

Brandon Richard3138 days ago
Kyrie Irving Nike Kyrie 3 Green Camo Best Buddies PE On Foot
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Kyrie Irving Supports Good Cause with Latest Nike Kyrie 3

Kyrie Irving's latest Nike Kyrie 3 PE features the logo of the Best Buddies organization for kids.

Brandon Richard3145 days ago
Nike Kyrie 3 Rainbow PE On Foot
Sneakers

Up Close with Kyrie Irving's 'Rainbow' Nike Kyrie 3 PE

New Celtic Kyrie Irving's journey to the pot of gold is symbolized with this 'Rainbow' Nike Kyrie 3.

Brandon Richard3149 days ago
Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 3 Mom Release Date 2
Sneakers

How to Buy Kyrie Irving's Limited Edition 'Mom' Sneakers

The 'Mom' Nike Kyrie 3 pays homage to the late mothers of Kyrie Irving and Sneaker Room owner Suraj Kaufman.

Brandon Richard3151 days ago
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Kid's Nike Kyrie 3 'What The' University Gold/Blue Glow/Black AH2287 700 (Pair)
Sneakers

Another 'What The Kyrie' Is Releasing This Weekend

The Kid's Nike Kyrie 3 'What The' is releasing this weekend.

Mike DeStefano3151 days ago
Nike Kyrie S1 Hybrid 'Blue/Gold' (Pair)
Sneakers

Another Colorway of Kyrie's New Hybrid Model

Images have surfaced of another new colorway of the new Nike Kyrie S1 Hybrid model.

Mike DeStefano3157 days ago
Kyrie Irving Nike Kyrie 3 Luck On Foot
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Kyrie Irving Takes Down Warriors in Two Kyrie 3 Colorways

Kyrie Irving wears two different Nike Kyrie 3 PEs in comeback win over the Golden State Warriors.

Brandon Richard3165 days ago
Nike Kyrie 3 Luck Release Date
Sneakers

The First 'Celtics' Kyrie Irving Sneaker You Can Buy

Kyrie Irving's 'Luck' Nike Kyrie 3 PE wil release at House of Hoops on Nov. 17, 2017.

Brandon Richard3165 days ago
Nike Kyrie 3 PK80
Sneakers

Nike Celebrates Co-Founder Phil Knight's Birthday With Special Sneakers

Nike celebrates co-founder Phil Knight's birthday with 'PK80' sneakers for the tournament of the same name.

Brendan Dunne3165 days ago
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Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 3 Mom Release Date Tongue
Sneakers

Sneaker Room and Nike Made a Kyrie 3 for Mom

Sneaker Room and Nike Basketball are releasing a Kyrie 3 paying tribute to moms.

Brandon Richard3172 days ago

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