Nike Air Max CB 94

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Nike Air Max2 CB 94 'Triple Black' DC1411 001 Pair
Sneakers

'Triple Black' Nike Air Max2 CB '94s Are Coming Back

The 'Triple Black' colorway of Charles Barkley's Nike Air Max2 CB '94 signature basketball shoe is returning in 2023. Click here for the early details.

Victor Deng1180 days ago
Sneakers

The Nike Air Max CB 94 Gets an Olympic Makeover

Remembering Sir Charles' run in Barcelona.

Brandon Richard4121 days ago

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