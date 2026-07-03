Permanent Midnight: Mad About the New Universal Monsters? Find Hope in "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" and "Late Phases"
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Pop Culture
The classic vampire and werewolf horror tropes get reinvented in two new indie gems.MattBarone
Pop Culture
Permanent Midnight: 30 Years After "A Nightmare on Elm Street," Modern Horror Hasn't Matched Its Originality
Thirty years after Wes Craven's "A Nightmare on Elm Street," why can't modern-day horror match its originality?MattBarone
Daniel Radcliffe, Alex Aja, and Joe Hill discuss turning "Horns" into a genre-bending movie.MattBarone
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Permanent Midnight: What’s Crazier Than “ABCs of Death 2”? The Twisted Minds Responsible For It
The filmmakers behind "ABCs of Death 2" discuss upping the ante and making a superior sequel.MattBarone