Night Bass

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AC Slater
Music

AC Slater Preps for Night Bass City in Chicago With This Exclusive Mix

Night Bass don AC Slater is bringing the sound to Chicago on July 20, and dropped this exclusive mix to get heads ready for the event.

Khal2559 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Jack Beats Lights Up the Party With Their Hypnotic Banger "Wild Fire"

London's Jack Beats brings the "Wild Fire" to AC Slater's Night Bass imprint.

Khal4055 days ago

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