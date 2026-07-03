Featured
U.S. Soccer legend Alexi Lalas talks why it took too long for the U.S. Men's National Team to hire new coach Gregg Berhalter and Atlanta United's MLS Cup run.Matt Welty
New York Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips is the fastest player in MLS to score 100 league goals, but he also has a clothing line and hangs with SkeptaMatt Welty
Tyler Adams, the 19-year-old phenom who plays for the Red Bulls, is about to take his talents to Europe. But whatever you do, don't compare the next American soccer phenom to Freddy Adu.Matt Welty
D.C. United played its last ever game at RFK Memorial Stadium recently, and the stadium was lit up with smoke and flares, as it crumbled in the process.Matt Welty