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Latest Stories
Music
Listen To Nebu Kiniza's New Project 'From Me 2 U'
Atlanta by-way-of Queens rapper Nebu Kiniza has come a long way since the release of his 2016 platinum single "Gassed Up," and his new project is proof of that.
Joe Price2892 days ago
Music
Premiere: Nebu Kiniza Drops Video for Catchy New Song "All In"
As he rides around the city and dances in an empty parking lot to his latest single, 24-year-old rapper Nebu Kiniza has a smile that never leaves his face. Over breezy production, Nebu delivers melodic, carefree bars perfect for late-night summer drives.
Eric Skelton2906 days ago