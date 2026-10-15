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Sports
Ben Simmons Tears Achilles Three Days Before Kings Opener: ‘Adversity Doesn’t Define You’
The 30-year-old guard confirmed on Instagram that he suffered a season-ending injury.
Jade Gomez2 hours ago