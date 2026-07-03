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Latest Stories
Music
Birmingham Calling: Mowgs, Mist & Swifta Beater Link Up For “Swerve Off”
Birmingham rappers Mowgs and Mist have linked up for their new single, “Swerve Off”, produced by fellow 0121 native Swifta Beater. With concussive rhymes and...
Niall Smith1699 days ago
Music
Ones To Watch: 19 UK Emcees For The Win In 2019
Expect to hear these names ring off all year round.
Joseph JP Patterson2748 days ago