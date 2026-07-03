Featured
This week's new releases include 'Cocaine Bear,' 'Snowfall' Season 6, 'Bel-Air' Season 2, and more. Check out our choices for What to Watch this week.Karla Rodriguez
A neuroscientist-turned-comedian shares his insight and experience with administering drugs to animals and what they could potentially do to an actual bear.Kevin Hall
There is plenty in store in TV and movie releases this week. From 'Magic Mike,' to 'Titanic,' 'Somebody I Used to Know,' 'You' Season 4, and more.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
What to Watch This Week: 'Knock at the Cabin,' 'Harlem' Season 2, 'Pamela, A Love Story, and More
We selected the best offers from the TV shows and movies that were released this week, from 'Knock at the Cabin,' to 'Harlem' Season 2 and more.Karla Rodriguez