Movies In Theaters

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Leonardo DiCaprio speaking at an event, wearing a dark suit and shirt, with a serious expression.
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio Questions the Future of Movie Theaters: ‘Do People Still Have the Appetite?'

The Oscar winner wonders whether streaming has permanently changed the game.

Alex Ocho195 days ago
Benicio Del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, and Sean Penn at an event in formal attire.
Pop Culture

2026 Golden Globes: How to Watch 'One Battle After Another,' 'Sinners,' and Other Nominated Films

From 'One Battle After Another' to 'Weapons,' here's how to watch this year's nominated films.

Trace William Cowen222 days ago
A large IMAX theater marquee displays a "Demon Slayer" movie poster. Palm trees and a Hard Rock Cafe sign are visible nearby.
Pop Culture

Man Allegedly Urinates in Movie Theater During 'Demon Slayer,' Beaten Up and Arrested

The man was seen being beaten down by other patrons after allegedly urinating.

Brad Appleton306 days ago
Rowdy Minecraft Movie Fans
Pop Culture

‘Minecraft Movie’ Screening Leads to Police Being Called After ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend Goes Haywire

If you thought fans singing along to 'Wicked' were annoying, just wait until you hear a theater full of teenage boys yelling "Chicken jockey!"

Alex Ocho468 days ago
Jerry Seinfeld speaks at an event, seated, wearing a jacket and jeans, gesturing with his hand
Pop Culture

Jerry Seinfeld Says 'Movie Business Is Over' and Has Been Replaced by 'Disorientation'

The 'Unfrosted' director and star also pointed to depression, malaise, and confusion as having replaced "the movie business."

Trace William Cowen816 days ago
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Ludacris Explains Why They Keep Making Fast & Furious Movies: “We’re Making Billions of Dollars”
Pop Culture

Ludacris Explains Why They Keep Making ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies: ‘We’re Making Billions of Dollars’

Ludacris has admitted that the reason why 'Fast and Furious' movies keep getting made is because of how much money they're pulling in from the box office.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1150 days ago
House Party Cast Interview Kid Cudi
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi’s Last Minute Role In the New ‘House Party’ Reboot Shocked the Whole Cast

Complex caught up with Tosin Cole, Jacob Lattimore, DC Young Fly, Rotimi and Kid N Play ahead of the movie's release and they spilled all the secrets.

Alana Yzola1282 days ago
The Last of Us Season 1 Review HBO
Pop Culture

What to Watch This Week: 'The Last of Us,' 'House Party,' 'A Man Called Otto,' and More

Here are the best new TV and movie releases that dropped during the week of Jan. 9 through Jan. 15. From 'The Last of Us,' to 'House Party; and more.

Karla Rodriguez1282 days ago
Most Anticipated Movies 2023
Pop Culture

The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

The 2023 film slate has a number of big movies on the horizon. These are the most anticipated movies of 2023, with sequels for Scream, Ant-Man, and Creed.

Karla Rodriguez1283 days ago
Gerard Johnstone M3GAN interview
Pop Culture

Director Gerard Johnstone Shares the Behind-the-Scenes Magic That Went Into Creating 'M3GAN'

'M3GAN' Director Gerard Johnstone shares all the details that went into bringing a lifelike robot character to life and how it felt to go viral.

Karla Rodriguez1289 days ago
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What to Watch Babylon Glass Onion
Pop Culture

What to Watch: ‘Glass Onion,’ 'Babylon,' 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' and More

Looking for what to watch during the holiday break? Don't worry, there's plenty in store, like ‘Glass Onion,’ 'Babylon,' 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' and more.

Karla Rodriguez1303 days ago
James Cameron Avatar 2 Interview
Pop Culture

James Cameron Says Not Getting Enough Time With His Kids Inspired 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Complex sat down with James Cameron ahead of 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' and he talked about the messages in the movie and how his dreams inspire his films.

Karla Rodriguez1311 days ago
WILL SMITH EMANCIPATION INTERVIEW
Pop Culture

What to Watch This Week: 'Emancipation,' 'The Whale,' 'Harry & Meghan' and More

Check out the best of the best that is hitting theaters, TV and streaming services this week. From 'Emancipation,' to 'The Whale,' and more.

Karla Rodriguez1317 days ago
What to Watch Violent Night
Pop Culture

What to Watch This Week: 'Willow,' 'Violent Night,' 'Gossip Girl,' and More

Check out our choices for what you should be watching in theaters and TV this weekend, from 'Violent Night,' to 'Willow,' 'Gossip Girl,' and more.

Karla Rodriguez1324 days ago

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