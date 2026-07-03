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GTA 6' and 'Resident Evil Requiem' to 'Tomb Raider,' 2026 is stacked with heavy hitters across every platformKevin Wong
From Marvel's Wonder Man to the King of the Hill revival, these are the returning favorites and exciting new series you need to watch in 2026Marc Griffin
The 2021 movies that are a must-watch this year, including 'Malcolm & Marie’, 'Judas and the Black Messiah’, & 'Space Jam: A New Legacy’.Khal
From Drake to The Weeknd to Jessie Reyez, these are the albums we can't wait to hear over the next 12 months.Tim Kennedy