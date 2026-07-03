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Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Pop Culture

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Director Compares Upcoming Film to 'Aliens'

Everything we learned from our visit to the 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' set, including comments from director Michael Dougherty and stars of the film.

Frazier Tharpe2676 days ago
Most Anticipated Video Games of 2019
Life

The Most Anticipated Video Games of 2019

From 'Mortal Kombat 11' and 'Kingdom Hearts 3' to 'The Last of Us: Part II,' these are the most anticipated video games hitting consoles in 2019.

Kevin Wong2732 days ago
Most Anticipated Movies of 2019
Pop Culture

The Most Anticipated Movies of 2019

From the latest from Marvel and 'Star Wars' franchises to Jordan Peele's 'Us' and 'Toy Story 4,' here are the most anticipated new movies coming out in 2019.

Khal2739 days ago
Most Anticipated New TV Shows of 2019
Pop Culture

The Most Anticipated New TV Shows of 2019

From 'Deadly Class' to 'The Central Park Five,' these are the television shows we're the most excited for in 2019.

Khal2741 days ago
anticipated
Music

The Most Anticipated Albums of 2018

From Cardi B to Future to Frank Ocean to Beyoncé, these are (hopefully) the new albums coming out we're most excited to hear in 2018.

edwinortiz3102 days ago
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The Most Anticipated Movies of 2018
Pop Culture

The Most Anticipated Movies of 2018

2018 is chockful of anticipated movies, from Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Solo: A Star Wars Story and Deadpool 2. Here are all the movies coming to theatres that are destined to be blockbusters and critical darlings this year.

Khal3111 days ago
The Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2018
Pop Culture

The Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2018

There are a slew of promising new shows on the horizon for 2018. From grown-ish and Black Lightning to The Chi and Roseanne to The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. these are some of the most anticipated shows on TV, Netflix, Hulu, and streaming services.

Khal3118 days ago
fall tv
Pop Culture

Your Guide to the 14 Fall TV Shows You Need to Watch in 2017

From HBO's porn drama 'The Deuce' to Fox's sci-fi comedy 'Ghosted,' there's a lot of Fall TV Shows to look out for.

Kerensa Cadenas3223 days ago
Anticipated TV Shows
Pop Culture

The 25 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2017

'Fargo,' 'Game of Thrones' and a ton of Marvel shows are coming to your TV sets.

Andrew Gruttadaro3474 days ago
most anticipated albums of 2017
Music

The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017

From Kanye West's sure to be scrutinized 'Turbo Grafx 16' to debut albums from Young M.A and Lil Yachty, these are the most anticipated projects of 2017.

Ross Scarano3475 days ago
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Most Anticipated Movies 2017
Pop Culture

The 25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2017

From 'Baywatch' to 'Fate of the Furious' to 'Get Out,' these are the movies you should be looking forward to this year.

Andrew Gruttadaro3476 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

The 30 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2016

*DVR bursts into flames*

Andrew Gruttadaro3838 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

The 30 Most Anticipated Movies of 2016

Superheroes and 'Star Wars' aside, this year has some heat coming.

Andrew Gruttadaro3840 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

The 30 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2015

These TV shows will make 2015 yet another amazing year for small-screen entertainment.

Eric Thurm4210 days ago

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