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PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 21: American rapper Kid Cudi performs live on stage during Rock en Seine music festival at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud on August 21, 2025 in Paris, France.
Music

Kid Cudi Warns Fans Against 'Hardcore Drugs': 'There's No Happy Ending to That Story'

The rapper-actor said that cocaine, molly, meth, and heroin are bad news.

Jaelani Turner-Williams321 days ago
therapy
Life

MDMA-Assisted Therapy Shown to Be Effective PTSD Treatment in Groundbreaking Study

Advocates are now hopeful for a pivotal FDA approval in 2023, pending more studies, including a second Phase 3 clinical trial that's now enrolling participants.

Trace William Cowen1900 days ago
MDMA
Life

Couple Received Almost $550,000 Worth of Ecstasy in the Mail by Mistake

The couple promptly returned the package to the local post office.

Joe Price2487 days ago
A cheese board.
Life

Upper-Class Women In the UK Are Taking Molly With Brie Cheese at Dinner Parties Now

Another woman wraps the MDMA in duck pancakes. I couldn't make this stuff up.

juliarp2983 days ago
Swans in Lake Eola in Orlando, FL
Life

Man Takes Lots of Molly, Steals Swan Boat, and Gets Stranded in the Middle of a Lake

He "wanted to be with the swans because they don’t judge him."

Julia Reiss3131 days ago
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Life

Canadian Grandma Sentenced for Trying to Smuggle 155,000 Ecstasy Pills Into America

Canadian grandma sentenced to 6 and a half years for trying to smuggle 155,000 ecstasy pills into America.

MacMcCannTX3495 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Backed by Police, British Nightclubs to Offer Free Safety Tests to Make Sure Drugs Are Pure

Aiming to cut drug-related deaths, British nightclubs will offer free drug purity tests to make sure the drugs are safe.

MacMcCannTX3509 days ago

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