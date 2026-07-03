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The Sarasota County Sheriff said Laundrie “went out there and by all accounts probably committed suicide,” adding that “he was right where we thought he was."Brenton Blanchet
Gabrielle Petito set out on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned to Florida alone without her in September. Here's what went down.Karla Rodriguez
Life
Human Remains Found Along With Items Belonging to Brian Laundrie on Florida Trail Amid FBI Search
Items belonging to Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of fiancée Gabby Petito, were found on a Florida trail during the FBI's search.Brad Callas
Gabby Petito’s remains were found on Sept. 19, with coroner Brent Blue ruling her death a homicide shortly after The manhunt for Brian Laundrie continues.Brenton Blanchet