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Latest Stories
Music
K-Pop Group RESCENE Burst Into Tears as "Love Attack" Hits No. 1 Nearly Two Years After Release
The rising girl group cried on a surprise live stream after "Love Attack" topped Melon's Top 100, almost two years after its 2024 release.
Alex Ocho8 days ago