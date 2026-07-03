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Pop Culture
Aaron Carter Estate Wins Partial Settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The singer's ex-fiancée filed a lawsuit against a psychiatrist and a mental health clinic on behalf of their son — the sole beneficiary of Carter's estate.
tara mahadevan64 days ago