Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

dustin diamond mario lopez
Pop Culture

'Saved by the Bell' Cast Pay Tribute to Dustin Diamond Following His Death

Dustin Diamond died at age 44 after a battle with lung cancer, and the actor's 'Saved by the Bell' co-stars are paying tribute to their friend.

Joe Price1993 days ago
"Saved by the Bell" cast at the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California.
Pop Culture

Lark Voorhies Says She Feels 'Slighted and Hurt' Over 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Snub

Voorhies played Lisa Turtle in the original series.

Jose Martinez2342 days ago
saved by the bell reboot
Pop Culture

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Set to Return as Zack Morris in ‘Saved by the Bell’ Revival

The 'Saved by the Bell' reboot will air exclusively on NBCUniversal's forthcoming streaming platform, Peacock.

tara mahadevan2381 days ago
Mark Paul Gosselaar
Pop Culture

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says NBC Hasn't Asked Him to Join 'Saved By the Bell' Revival

NBC recently detailed the launch of their 'Peacock' streaming service, and it was announced that the company would reboot 'Saved by the Bell.'

Joe Price2495 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App