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'Saved by the Bell' Cast Pay Tribute to Dustin Diamond Following His Death
Dustin Diamond died at age 44 after a battle with lung cancer, and the actor's 'Saved by the Bell' co-stars are paying tribute to their friend.
Lark Voorhies Says She Feels 'Slighted and Hurt' Over 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Snub
Voorhies played Lisa Turtle in the original series.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar Set to Return as Zack Morris in ‘Saved by the Bell’ Revival
The 'Saved by the Bell' reboot will air exclusively on NBCUniversal's forthcoming streaming platform, Peacock.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says NBC Hasn't Asked Him to Join 'Saved By the Bell' Revival
NBC recently detailed the launch of their 'Peacock' streaming service, and it was announced that the company would reboot 'Saved by the Bell.'