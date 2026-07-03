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Pop Culture
Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Announce Split After 10 Years: ‘Closing One Chapter With Gratitude’
The couple shared a joint statement explaining their decision and how they plan to move forward together for their five-year-old son.
Alex Ocho16 days ago