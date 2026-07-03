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Latest Stories
Sports
Bill Belichick Fires Back as Reporter Presses Him About Benching Malcolm Butler
We still don't know why Malcolm Butler didn't play in this year's Super Bowl, which the Patriots lost to the Eagles, 41-33. And it seems New England head coach Bill Belichick won't be offering an explanation for his decision anytime soon—if ever.
Aaron C. Mansfield2915 days ago
Sports
Malcolm Butler Says He Almost Confronted Bill Belichick in the Middle of the Super Bowl About His Benching
Ex-Patriots CB Malcolm Butler says he almost confronted Bill Belichick in the middle of the Super Bowl about his benching.
Gavin Evans3032 days ago
Sports
Patriots Fans Are Confused Over Bill Belichick Benching Super Bowl Hero Malcolm Butler
Why isn't Malcolm Butler playing against the Eagles in Super Bowl LII? Patriots fans just don't get it.
Chris Yuscavage3086 days ago