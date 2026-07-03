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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Hear Majestic's 'Roughneck Bass' UKG Rework Of Digital Farm Animals And R Kelly's "Wanna Know"
A little bit of bounce for your mid-week blues.
James Keith3734 days ago
Style
ICECREAM Teams up with Majestic on Some Classic Sports Staples
Sports and streetwear meet in this fire collaboration.
Megan Munro4142 days ago
Music
Premiere: Preditah's UKG Throwback "Selecta" Gets A Majestic Flip
The king of basslines just got a lesson in low-end.
James Keith4167 days ago
Music
Listen to Grant Nelson's Remix of Majestic's "Creeping In The Dark"
Out soon via MistaJam's Speakerbox imprint.
James Keith4275 days ago