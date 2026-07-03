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Latest Stories
Music
Logic Enlists Lucy Rose for 'College Park' Single "Wake Up"
Ahead of the release of his first independent album 'College Park,' Logic enlists frequent collaborator Lucy Rose for the project's first single "Wake Up."
Brad Callas1282 days ago