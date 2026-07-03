Latest Stories
Apprentice Nation's Events This Autumn Were Stellar—Here's What Went Down
Lucozade and Apprentice Nation have been working closely on a combination of online content and live events to offer young people early-careers support.
Youth Platform Apprentice Nation Offers Chance To Hang Out With AJ Tracey, Mae Muller & Ivorian Doll
Each artist hangout will take place on a different week, beginning with Mae Muller on Nov 25, followed by AJ Tracey on Dec 2, and Ivorian Doll on Dec 9.
Apprentice Nation's New Curriculum Features Invaluable Advice From AJ Tracey, Mae Muller & Ivorian Doll
Apprentice Nation is a UK-based youth development platform whose main aim is to give young people the skills, tools and confidence to succeed in their chosen ca
AJ Tracey, Mae Muller & Ivorian Doll Announced For Apprentice Nation Gig
16-24-year-olds are in with a chance of grabbing a pair of free tickets to see AJ Tracey, Ivorian Doll and Mae Muller live on-stage by joining the Apprentice...
Lucozade Partners With Apprentice Nation To Unlock Potential In The Next Generation
This year, Apprentice Nation is partnering with Lucozade to invite 16-24-year-olds to build up their creative confidence and break down the many entry bar...