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Latest Stories

AJ Tracey Apprentice Nation
Music

Apprentice Nation's Events This Autumn Were Stellar—Here's What Went Down

Lucozade and Apprentice Nation have been working closely on a combination of online content and live events to offer young people early-careers support.

James Keith1692 days ago
AJ Tracey x Apprentice Nation
Music

Youth Platform Apprentice Nation Offers Chance To Hang Out With AJ Tracey, Mae Muller & Ivorian Doll

Each artist hangout will take place on a different week, beginning with Mae Muller on Nov 25, followed by AJ Tracey on Dec 2, and Ivorian Doll on Dec 9.

James Keith1703 days ago
Apprentice Nation Skills Hub (credit: Apprentice Nation)
Music

Apprentice Nation's New Curriculum Features Invaluable Advice From AJ Tracey, Mae Muller & Ivorian Doll

Apprentice Nation is a UK-based youth development platform whose main aim is to give young people the skills, tools and confidence to succeed in their chosen ca

Niall Smith1739 days ago
apprentice-nation
Music

AJ Tracey, Mae Muller & Ivorian Doll Announced For Apprentice Nation Gig

16-24-year-olds are in with a chance of grabbing a pair of free tickets to see AJ Tracey, Ivorian Doll and Mae Muller live on-stage by joining the Apprentice...

Niall Smith1759 days ago
apprentice-nation
Music

Lucozade Partners With Apprentice Nation To Unlock Potential In The Next Generation

This year, Apprentice Nation is partnering with Lucozade to invite 16-24-year-olds to build up their creative confidence and break down the many entry bar...

Niall Smith1760 days ago
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