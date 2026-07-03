Lorene Scafaria

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

hustlers
Pop Culture

‘Hustlers’ Exceeds Expectations With $33 Million Box Office Debut

It marks the biggest opening of Jennifer Lopez's career.

tara mahadevan2498 days ago
Hustlers Cast and director/writer Lorene Scafaria
Pop Culture

'Hustlers' Director Lorene Scafaria Shuts Down Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu Feud Rumors

With 'Hustlers' set to hit theaters this week, director and writer Lorene Scafaria wanted to set the record straight on her cast.

Joe Price2502 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App