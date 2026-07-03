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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
‘Hustlers’ Exceeds Expectations With $33 Million Box Office Debut
It marks the biggest opening of Jennifer Lopez's career.
tara mahadevan2498 days ago
Pop Culture
'Hustlers' Director Lorene Scafaria Shuts Down Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu Feud Rumors
With 'Hustlers' set to hit theaters this week, director and writer Lorene Scafaria wanted to set the record straight on her cast.
Joe Price2502 days ago