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SBTRKT Returns With Long-Awaited Fourth Album ‘The Rat Road’
After returning from his six-year hiatus last year with a low-key drip of singles, a newly-unmasked SBTRKT has formalised this new chapter with his new album.
Listen To Lil Silva’s Debut Album ‘Yesterday Is Heavy’ f/ Sampha, Ghetts, Skiifall & More
Featuring Sampha, Ghetts, Little Dragon, serpentwithfeet, BADBADNOTGOOD, Skiifall, Charlotte Day Wilson, Elmiene, with Benji B as executive producer.
Premiere: Swedish Producer Sir Was Calls On Little Dragon's Yukimi Nagano For "Deployed"
Buoyed by the success of his first album, the Gothenburg artist kicks off its follow-up.
Watch Little Dragon's "Underbart" Video
It's an eerie, nightmarish glimpse at public transport in the twilight hours.
Premiere: Listen to Chad Hugo's Remix of Little Dragon's "Killing Me"
That Neptunes sound courtesy of Chad Hugo.
Danny Brown, Chromeo, Hannibal Buress and a Bunch of Festival Freaks on the Best and Worst of Bonnaroo
For some, it's the drugs. For others, it's the toilet situation. And for most people, it's the nakedness.
Interview: Little Dragon Talk About How They First Met, "Nabuma Rubberband," and Working With Future
Swedish alternative, synth-pop band Little Dragon discusses how they met, their new album "Nabuma Rubberband," and working with rapper-singer Future.
Interview: Little Dragon and Brian Butler Talk "Nabuma Comics" in Partnership With Tumblr IRL
The band and comic illustrator discuss how they met and collaborated on this exciting project.
Listen to Little Dragon's "Klapp Klapp" Nosaj Thing Remix f/ Future
An unexpected connection.
Here Is a Photo of Future and Little Dragon in The Studio
Future and Little Dragon snapped a photo in the studio, where the two have apparently been cooking up.
Listen to Little Dragon's "Paris"
Off their upcoming album "Nabuma Rubberband."
Little Dragon Brings "Klapp Klapp" to "Late Show with David Letterman"
The Swedish band hits late night.
Watch: Little Dragon's Eerie Video for "Klapp Klapp"
A dark visual for their new album's first single.
Little Dragon Return with Their Dreamy New Single "Klapp Klapp"
Off their upcoming album <em>Nabuma Rubberband</em>.
MATTE Looks to Add a New Dimension to Dance Music
Matte is a boutique company that encompasses several artistic outlets. Music, production, film, and "aesthetics," which is basically a kind way to say "we have amazing taste and make your shit look great." They're putting on a three-part concert series called "Painted BLACK," where musical acts will be paired with visual artists, stage builders, sculptors, fashion designers, and filmmakers to create unique and individualized artistic pieces to accentuate the audio.
Little Dragon - "Ritual Union (PRFFTT & Svyable x Manila Killa Remix)"
My gosh this track is gorgeous. It has a purity that will take your breath away. As sexy and sweet as it is, it makes me feel the type of funny that is NSFW. I want to make the reference of climbing a rope in gym class, but worry that it's too dated to be relatable.
Interview: Kelela Talks About Her Childhood, the Bars Cam'ron Allegedly Recorded For Her, and What to Expect from Her Debut Album
The L.A. based singer talks about growing up with Ethiopian parents and wonders if Jay Z and Beyonce have heard her music yet.