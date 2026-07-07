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SBTRKT 'The Rat Road'
Music

SBTRKT Returns With Long-Awaited Fourth Album ‘The Rat Road’

After returning from his six-year hiatus last year with a low-key drip of singles, a newly-unmasked SBTRKT has formalised this new chapter with his new album.

James Keith1175 days ago
Lil Silva 'Yesterday Is Heavy'
Music

Listen To Lil Silva’s Debut Album ‘Yesterday Is Heavy’ f/ Sampha, Ghetts, Skiifall & More

Featuring Sampha, Ghetts, Little Dragon, serpentwithfeet, BADBADNOTGOOD, Skiifall, Charlotte Day Wilson, Elmiene, with Benji B as executive producer.

James Keith1465 days ago
Sir Was
Music

Premiere: Swedish Producer Sir Was Calls On Little Dragon's Yukimi Nagano For "Deployed"

Buoyed by the success of his first album, the Gothenburg artist kicks off its follow-up.

James Keith2599 days ago
Music

Watch Little Dragon's "Underbart" Video

It's an eerie, nightmarish glimpse at public transport in the twilight hours.

James Keith4276 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen to Chad Hugo's Remix of Little Dragon's "Killing Me"

That Neptunes sound courtesy of Chad Hugo.

Zach Frydenlund4395 days ago
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Danny Brown, Chromeo, Hannibal Buress and a Bunch of Festival Freaks on the Best and Worst of Bonnaroo

For some, it's the drugs. For others, it's the toilet situation. And for most people, it's the nakedness.

Foster Kamer4416 days ago
Music

Interview: Little Dragon Talk About How They First Met, "Nabuma Rubberband," and Working With Future

Swedish alternative, synth-pop band Little Dragon discusses how they met, their new album "Nabuma Rubberband," and working with rapper-singer Future.

Brandon Jenkins4416 days ago
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Style

Interview: Little Dragon and Brian Butler Talk "Nabuma Comics" in Partnership With Tumblr IRL

The band and comic illustrator discuss how they met and collaborated on this exciting project.

Cedar Pasori4444 days ago
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Music

Here Is a Photo of Future and Little Dragon in The Studio

Future and Little Dragon snapped a photo in the studio, where the two have apparently been cooking up.

Dharmic X4484 days ago
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Music

Listen to Little Dragon's "Paris"

Off their upcoming album "Nabuma Rubberband."

edwinortiz4488 days ago
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Music

Watch: Little Dragon's Eerie Video for "Klapp Klapp"

A dark visual for their new album's first single.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4541 days ago
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Music

Little Dragon Return with Their Dreamy New Single "Klapp Klapp"

Off their upcoming album <em>Nabuma Rubberband</em>.

edwinortiz4542 days ago
unnamed
Music

MATTE Looks to Add a New Dimension to Dance Music

Matte is a boutique company that encompasses several artistic outlets. Music, production, film, and "aesthetics," which is basically a kind way to say "we have amazing taste and make your shit look great." They're putting on a three-part concert series called "Painted BLACK," where musical acts will be paired with visual artists, stage builders, sculptors, fashion designers, and filmmakers to create unique and individualized artistic pieces to accentuate the audio.

nappy4547 days ago
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ritual union ps mk rmx
Music

Little Dragon - "Ritual Union (PRFFTT & Svyable x Manila Killa Remix)"

My gosh this track is gorgeous. It has a purity that will take your breath away. As sexy and sweet as it is, it makes me feel the type of funny that is NSFW. I want to make the reference of climbing a rope in gym class, but worry that it's too dated to be relatable.

lolod4556 days ago
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Music

Interview: Kelela Talks About Her Childhood, the Bars Cam'ron Allegedly Recorded For Her, and What to Expect from Her Debut Album

The L.A. based singer talks about growing up with Ethiopian parents and wonders if Jay Z and Beyonce have heard her music yet.

Dana Droppo4634 days ago

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