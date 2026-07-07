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Latest Stories
Music
Marvel Bringing Its Hip-Hop Variant Covers to Actual Vinyl
Marvel has been killing it with their hip-hop variants of comic book covers for a few years, and now they're bringing them to real-life LPs.
Joe Price2831 days ago
Music
GZA Performs From ‘Liquid Swords’ and Tells the Story Behind Its Eponymous Track
The Wu-Tang emcee performed the opening three tracks from 1995's 'Liquid Swords.'
Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3004 days ago