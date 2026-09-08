Lee Child

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Latest Stories

Alan Ritchson
Pop Culture

Alan Ritchson Says ‘Reacher’ Story Arc Was Scrapped After Trump’s Reelection

The actor revealed an adaptation of Lee Child's "Die Trying," in which Reacher tears through a white supremacist militia camp, was shelved.

Trey Alston2 hours ago

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