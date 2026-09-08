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Pop Culture
Alan Ritchson Says ‘Reacher’ Story Arc Was Scrapped After Trump’s Reelection
The actor revealed an adaptation of Lee Child's "Die Trying," in which Reacher tears through a white supremacist militia camp, was shelved.
Trey Alston2 hours ago