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Latest Stories
Music
Who Is Kurrco? Inside the Anonymous Account Running Rap Twitter
One of the most powerful voices in rap news belongs to someone you'll never see. We tracked down the anonymous man behind Kurrco to see how he runs his operation.
Dimas Sanfiorenzo22 days ago