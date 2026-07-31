Kurrco

Kurrco is a hip-hop aggregator account. They post primarily on Twitter, formerly known as X, but also maintain a presence on Instagram. As an aggregator, they typically repost news from other outlets or from the artists themselves rather than relying on original reporting or storytelling. But they are a trusted source in hip-hop media.

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The image features the word "KURRGO" in stylized text with a pattern of dots and lines below, on a dark background.
Music

Who Is Kurrco? Inside the Anonymous Account Running Rap Twitter

One of the most powerful voices in rap news belongs to someone you'll never see. We tracked down the anonymous man behind Kurrco to see how he runs his operation.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo22 days ago

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