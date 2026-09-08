Ken Urker

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An Evening With Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies FYC Event
Pop Culture

Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Partner, Found Dead in Louisiana on His Birthday

Urker, the father of Blanchard's daughter, was found unresponsive Thursday in Louisiana on the day of his birthday.

Abel Shifferaw4 hours ago

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