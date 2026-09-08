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Pop Culture
Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Partner, Found Dead in Louisiana on His Birthday
Urker, the father of Blanchard's daughter, was found unresponsive Thursday in Louisiana on the day of his birthday.
Abel Shifferaw4 hours ago