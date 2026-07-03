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Latest Stories
Music
Charli XCX Expands 'Brat' Universe With 'Brat and It's Completely Different But Also Still Brat'
Charli's massive year continues with a star-stacked remix album.
Trace William Cowen645 days ago
Music
Daft Punk Share 'Random Access Memories’ 10th Anniversary Edition f/ Unreleased Songs, Early Glimpse at "Get Lucky"
The French electronic duo celebrated the anniversary by offering 35 minutes of extra material, including unreleased tracks, outtakes, and demos.
Joshua Espinoza1163 days ago