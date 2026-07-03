Juke Ellington

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Music

Download Sour Milk Gang's "Vol. I: The Milk's Gone Bad!"

Sour Milk Gang doesn't have a bio. We actually know very little about them. All we can sort out is that this mysterious collaboration of producers spawned on the internets. And we know quite a few heads on this release. You're more than familiar with Shooter McNappin, Buzz Trillington, and Strooly (who gave me an early copy of "Hi Ho" for my recent DAD mix). Juke Ellington appears on this as well.

nappy4755 days ago
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Music

Juke Ellington Exposed for Stealing Music

This is news that truly disheartens me. I had an incredible amount of respect for Juke Ellington. I knocked out a mix last year consisting of tunes

nappy4763 days ago

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