The Lucas Brothers talk coming up with the story of 'Judas and the Black Messiah', J. Edgar Hoover, and their forthcoming 'Revenge of the Nerds' reboot.Khal
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Dominique Fishback talks playing Deborah Johnson in 'Judas and the Black Messiah,' being the sole advocate for this love story, and what she wants to do next.Khal
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'Judas and the Black Messiah' Star Darrell Britt-Gibson on Trying to 'Make Good On' the Black Panthers' Legacy
Character actor Darrell Britt-Gibson speaks on the work that went into 'Judas and the Black Messiah', his band, She Taught Love, and his next moves.Khal
'Judas and the Black Messiah' star Algee Smith talks filming the story of Fred Hampton's murder, his hopes for 'Euphoria' Season 2, and the COVID-19 quarantine.Khal