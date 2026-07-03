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Latest Stories
Sports
Former NFL Player Josh Morgan Accidentally Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun
Josh Morgan is facing a misdemeanor reckless use of a firearm charge.
Chris Yuscavage3810 days ago