Joseph Quinn

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Zebra-outfit performer on stage; person in white suit at a blue event backdrop.
Music

Doja Cat Says She Loves 'Bullying Men' As She Dishes on Joseph Quinn Romance

Doja Cat has been romantically linked to Joseph Quinn since 2024.

Jade Gomez315 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday Cast
Pop Culture

Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU

The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.

Alex Ocho478 days ago
Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn
Pop Culture

Doja Cat Shuts Down Joseph Quinn Engagement Rumors After Flashing Ring at Concert

The singer clarified that the ring had no stones in it.

Trey Alston663 days ago
Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn attending separate events.
Pop Culture

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn Spotted Together After Noah Schnapp Instagram DM Debacle

In 2022, Doja reached out to Schnapp and asked him to set her up with Quinn, with Schnapp ultimately sharing the private message.

Mark Elibert697 days ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson in a scene from a period film, wearing ancient warrior armor with a decorative chest plate
Pop Culture

'Gladiator II' Trailer Hurts Trolls' Feelings by Using Jay-Z and Ye's "No Church in the Wild"

The use of the 'Watch the Throne' track—and the mere appearance of Denzel Washington—is being met with a response that's definitely not a dog whistle or anything.

Joe Price735 days ago
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Stranger Things Breakout Joseph Quinn In Talks for ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ w/ Lupita Nyong’o
Pop Culture

Joseph Quinn of 'Stranger Things' in Talks to Co-Star in 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Prequel With Lupita Nyong'o

The 28-year-old British actor is reportedly negotiating a starring role in Paramount's 'A Quiet Place: Day One,' directed by Michael Sarnoski.

Joshua Espinoza1338 days ago
Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat are pictured
Pop Culture

Noah Schnapp Gives Update on Status of Doja Cat DM Controversy Involving 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Joseph Quinn

The 'Stranger Things' actor and Doja Cat have been making headlines in recent days over the sharing of screenshots showing an Eddie Munson-centered request.

Trace William Cowen1464 days ago
Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Music

Doja Cat Says 'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Posting DMs About Joseph Quinn Was ‘Borderline Snake Sh*t'

Doja Cat said Noah Schnapp acted like “a weasel” when he shared a TikTok of their DM exchange about fellow 'Stranger Things' actor Joseph Quinn.

Joe Price1470 days ago
Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Pop Culture

Doja Cat DM'd 'Stranger Things' Actor Noah Schnapp Asking to Be Set Up With His Co-Star Joseph Quinn

In a post shared on TikTok, 'Stranger Things' actor Noah Schnapp revealed that Doja Cat asked him to be set up with his co-star, Joseph Quinn.

Joe Price1471 days ago
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