_J.L-A.L_

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Latest Stories

Style

_J.L-A.L_ Heads In A New Direction For Spring/Summer 2024

The collection is an exploration of extensive menswear references.

Sanj Patel1104 days ago
Style

Emerging UK Label _J.L-A.L_ Drops Technical ‘Permanent Presence’ Collection For SS23

The imprint’s upward trajectory continues for a new season.

Sanj Patel1132 days ago

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