Jerry Heller

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Latest Stories

jerry heller
Music

Jerry Heller's 'Straight Outta Compton' Lawsuit Dismissed

A judge dismissed the late manager's case on Friday.

Alex Galbraith2763 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Ice Cube Says He's "Not Losing Sleep" Over Former N.W.A. Manager Jerry Heller's Death

Ice Cube explains that he's indifferent and "not losing sleep" over the death of former N.W.A. manager Jerry Heller.

Chris Mench3600 days ago

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