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Latest Stories
Sports
'They Are All Falling for It': Are Logan and Jake Paul Good for Boxing?
The social media influencer brothers Logan and Jake Paul have recently become fixtures in boxing. Should the struggling sport embrace the novice fighters?
Adam Caparell1870 days ago
Sports
Jermall Charlo Wants Canelo Alvarez in 2019, Asks, ‘How Long Do You Make Boxing Fans Wait?’
The flashy and boastful middleweight contender from Houston wants a shot at the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world next year.
Adam Caparell2764 days ago
Sports
Mikey Garcia Puts on a Clinic vs Adrien Broner, Wins Easy Decision
Adrien Broner was mad he was the underdog heading into his showdown with Mikey Garcia Saturday. Turns out Garcia should have been a bigger favorite.
Adam Caparell3275 days ago