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Latest Stories
Life
'Blood Quantum' Filmmaker Jeff Barnaby Dies of Cancer at 46
Mi’kmaw filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, who received critical acclaim for his films Rhymes for Young Ghouls and Blood Quantum, has died at 46 from cancer.
Erik Leijon1373 days ago
Pop Culture
'Blood Quantum,' a Canadian Indigenous Zombie Film, Is Too Timely
Director Jeff Barnaby talks about releasing his ironically-timed thriller amid a global pandemic and the Wet’suwet’en crisis.
Patrick Mullen2270 days ago