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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Here’s Why A’Ziah ‘Zola’ King Has ‘Beef’ With A24 Over Film Based on Her Tweets
The self-proclaimed inventor of Twitter threads says A24—which is behind the 2021 film 'Zola,' based on her experience—is "full of sh*t" and "the op rn."
Brenton Blanchet1628 days ago
Pop Culture
How 'Zola' Director Janicza Bravo Properly Adapted 2015's Wildest Twitter Thread Into Cinema
'Zola' director Janicza Bravo reflects on initially reading Zola's thread, the process of turning it into a film, and how she got to work on Amazon's 'Them'.
Ural Garrett1843 days ago