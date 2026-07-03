Janicza Bravo

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Latest Stories

AZiah King attends the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "Zola"
Pop Culture

Here’s Why A’Ziah ‘Zola’ King Has ‘Beef’ With A24 Over Film Based on Her Tweets

The self-proclaimed inventor of Twitter threads says A24—which is behind the 2021 film 'Zola,' based on her experience—is "full of sh*t" and "the op rn."

Brenton Blanchet1628 days ago
Janicza Bravo, Riley Keough, and Taylour Paige, A24's 'Zola' behind the scenes
Pop Culture

How 'Zola' Director Janicza Bravo Properly Adapted 2015's Wildest Twitter Thread Into Cinema

'Zola' director Janicza Bravo reflects on initially reading Zola's thread, the process of turning it into a film, and how she got to work on Amazon's 'Them'.

Ural Garrett1843 days ago

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